Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Jet Airways Q4 net slumps 95% to Rs 23 cr on mounting expenses
Business Standard

Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 26%

The consolidated annual profit in FY17 stood at Rs 4,050 crore against Rs 3,554 crore in FY16

Shubham Parashar  |  Mumbai 

M&M, Mahindra & Mahindra

Utility vehicle and farm equipment major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported a 26.3 per cent growth in profit for the March quarter. Consolidated profit for the period stood at Rs 874 crore, helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 93 crore and higher other income of Rs 294 crore. 

Consolidated revenue from operations (including other income) increased over five per cent to Rs 12,889 crore. The company took a one-time hit of Rs 171 crore, owing to restrictions on sale of BS-III vehicles by the Supreme Court (from April 1, 2017).

Mahindra sold 130,778 vehicles in the domestic market during Q4, a flat performance compared to the previous year. “We are not happy to maintain 30 per cent market share in the utility vehicle segment. We have lost market share, given the increase in competition,” Pawan Goenka, managing director, said. Sale of tractors grew 13.3 per cent to 46,583 units in the domestic market. Tractor exports stood at 10, 831 units. 

The consolidated annual profit in FY17 stood at Rs 4,050 crore against Rs 3,554 crore in FY16. Consolidated revenue for the year rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 88,983 crore. 

The company has a robust outlook for FY18, assuming a favourable global and domestic backdrop.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 26%

The consolidated annual profit in FY17 stood at Rs 4,050 crore against Rs 3,554 crore in FY16

The consolidated annual profit in FY17 stood at Rs 4,050 crore against Rs 3,554 crore in FY16
Utility vehicle and farm equipment major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported a 26.3 per cent growth in profit for the March quarter. Consolidated profit for the period stood at Rs 874 crore, helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 93 crore and higher other income of Rs 294 crore. 

Consolidated revenue from operations (including other income) increased over five per cent to Rs 12,889 crore. The company took a one-time hit of Rs 171 crore, owing to restrictions on sale of BS-III vehicles by the Supreme Court (from April 1, 2017).

Mahindra sold 130,778 vehicles in the domestic market during Q4, a flat performance compared to the previous year. “We are not happy to maintain 30 per cent market share in the utility vehicle segment. We have lost market share, given the increase in competition,” Pawan Goenka, managing director, said. Sale of tractors grew 13.3 per cent to 46,583 units in the domestic market. Tractor exports stood at 10, 831 units. 

The consolidated annual profit in FY17 stood at Rs 4,050 crore against Rs 3,554 crore in FY16. Consolidated revenue for the year rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 88,983 crore. 

The company has a robust outlook for FY18, assuming a favourable global and domestic backdrop.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 26%

The consolidated annual profit in FY17 stood at Rs 4,050 crore against Rs 3,554 crore in FY16

Utility vehicle and farm equipment major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported a 26.3 per cent growth in profit for the March quarter. Consolidated profit for the period stood at Rs 874 crore, helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 93 crore and higher other income of Rs 294 crore. 

Consolidated revenue from operations (including other income) increased over five per cent to Rs 12,889 crore. The company took a one-time hit of Rs 171 crore, owing to restrictions on sale of BS-III vehicles by the Supreme Court (from April 1, 2017).

Mahindra sold 130,778 vehicles in the domestic market during Q4, a flat performance compared to the previous year. “We are not happy to maintain 30 per cent market share in the utility vehicle segment. We have lost market share, given the increase in competition,” Pawan Goenka, managing director, said. Sale of tractors grew 13.3 per cent to 46,583 units in the domestic market. Tractor exports stood at 10, 831 units. 

The consolidated annual profit in FY17 stood at Rs 4,050 crore against Rs 3,554 crore in FY16. Consolidated revenue for the year rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 88,983 crore. 

The company has a robust outlook for FY18, assuming a favourable global and domestic backdrop.

image
Business Standard
177 22