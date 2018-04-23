Make each buyout count: How Motherson reaps success from loss-making firms

Sixty-two year-old Vivek Chaand Sehgal makes it a point to share his business card even with people he has met earlier. The card, running into four sides, lists the name of various companies under the different business verticals of the Motherson group, a diversified automobile component maker. It keeps changing to accommodate the newer companies that Motherson acquires.

To date, Sehgal’s company has completed 20 acquisitions, and the 21st buyout was announced early this month. So the card is set to change once again. These 20 acquisitions have come in the last17 years. And ...