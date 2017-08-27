MakeMyTrip eyes 18% increase in contributions from hotels post Ibibo merger

agency has said it is looking at to contribute around 75 per cent of its overall business by 2020 going forward.

The company is also upbeat on the smooth integration it has undertaken with group post

"Hotel is currently 57 per cent of our business. By 2020, 75 per cent of our total business will come from We are very bullish about the future," Founder, Chairman and Group CEO Deep Kalra told PTI.

The company at present has over 45,000 in on its platform, he added.

Earlier air business was our mainstay, very consciously the company has made the shift to because hotel business is fundamentally higher margin. It is very fragmented too, he added.

"Air business has now come down to around 35 per cent and up to 10 per cent is holiday packages and cars. Now, the company also has bus too," Kalra said.

But, the air is important for the company because the customer happens through air and though margins would get tighter and tighter in future, at the current volume air is profitable, he added.

Founded in 2000 by Deep Kalra, provides its customers access to all major domestic full-service and low- cost airlines operating in and all major airlines operating to and from

It also provides access to over 45,000 hotels, 13,500 alternative accommodation properties in and more than 5,00,000 and properties outside.