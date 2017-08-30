MakeMyTrip on a profitless journey

The growth journey of the country's biggest online travel company is a trip without profit. MakeMyTrip's promotional expenses continue to surge as it doles out offers and discounts to shift offline buyers to online. This is the usual story of all e-commerce players in the country as they burn loads of cash to incentivise buyers to make more and more purchases online. The Nasdaq-listed company, which merged with rival Ibibo early this year, spent $142.3 million on marketing and sales promotion during the April-June quarter of FY18, marginally higher than what it earned as ...