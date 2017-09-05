MakeMyTrip sees big growth in corporate travel in next 2-3 yrs

MakeMyTrip
expects corporate travel
to be an important business segment in next two-three years.
The country's largest online travel
portal is tapping corporate travel
segment and this move comes in the backdrop of rival firm Yatra
acquiring corporate travel
specialist Air Travel
Bureau.
Last week, MakeMyTrip
announced the launch of its self-booking
tool targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), accounting for around 70 per cent of corporate travel
business in India.
"Our corporate business should be an important division within the next 2-3 years. Our plan is to reach out to a large segment of SMEs
across all tiers of towns in India. Since the soft launch two weeks ago, around 2,400 companies
have reached out. Out of this, around 1,000 companies
have been registered and around 400 companies
have already transacted on the platform," said Ranjeet Oak, chief business officer of MakeMyTrip.
In FY17, MakeMyTrip
reported revenue of $447 million and half of this came from hotels and packages segments.
Corporate travel
is a low margin business and typically travel
management companies
offer credit to customers. The usage of corporate credit cards for travel
bookings remain low as well. As such the companies
often have high receivables from their clients. MakeMyTrip, however, is not offering credit option and has devised a wallet-based payment mechanism for its customers.
"The corporate wallet is an innovative payment method where the company's administration will be able to upload an amount of their choice. Groups or individuals within the company can be given access to make payments for their bookings. Since the payment is centralised and there is an option of switching on an automated approval matrix, the need for expense reporting will go away. Control and tracking will be available at a transaction and individual employee level," Oak said.
"Our extensive research with SMEs
told us that the most important factors for the selection of a travel
partner are service levels, air/ hotel pricing, transparency and controls (including GST flow through). Companies
are clear about the fact that credit provided by some of the corporate travel
management companies
comes at a cost, and lack of transparency. We are getting a great response to our customer-centric and tech-based approach for business travel," Oak claimed.
According to the Global Business Travel
Association, India is the 10th largest business travel
market valued at close to $30 billion in 2015 and is expected to be fastest growing market clocking 12 per cent growth rates till 2020.
