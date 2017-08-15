MakeMyTrip set for $4-billion annual trip

Flipkart and Amazon, the two dominant players in the Indian e-commerce world, are now facing competition from MakeMyTrip — as far as the pecking order is concerned. In the April-June quarter this year, the travel portal — which has merged with rival ibibo — has done air travel and hotel bookings worth $1 billion (about Rs 6,000 crore). If it can keep up the momentum, its annual figure could stand at $4 billion (about Rs 24,000 crore). According to the latest numbers, Flipkart’s annual gross merchandise value (GMV) is $6 billion (about Rs 36,000 crore); for ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?