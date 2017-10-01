Making every second count

The team behind an employee performance monitoring service, Sapience, is not new to IT or start-ups. From their first company Frontier Software that was acquired by Veritas to their second venture in-Reality that was acquired by Symphony Services, they have had a record of successful takeovers following a full-scale company. Sapience, however, started as a product with no intention of evolving into a company. Last week, Sapience saw its investor Indian Angel Network (IAN) exit to make way for Credit Suisse-backed NEXT taking over the reins. Greg Grimaldi, portfolio manager, NEXT ...