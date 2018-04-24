Malaysia's IHH makes binding offer to invest Rs 6.5 bn in Fortis Healthcare

on Tuesday said Malaysia's Healthcare Berhard has made a binding offer to immediately infuse Rs 6.5 billion in the company as part of its overall proposal to invest Rs 40 billion.

In a regulatory filing, said it has received an unsolicited binding offer from Healthcare with a proposal to invest directly into the company.

In a letter to the board of directors of Fortis, MD and Group CEO said the binding proposal was for an immediate primary equity infusion of Rs 6.5 billion in by way of a preferential issue and allotment of equity shares at Rs 160 per share.

has also demanded that it be given the right to appoint two directors on the board of Fortis.

The Malaysian firm, however, said the binding offer is subject to it being allowed to do due diligence and receipt of relevant regulatory approvals.

In his letter, Leng further said its non-binding offer would include investment of Rs 33.5 billion through a subsequent preferential issue and allotment of equity shares subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence at a share price not exceeding Rs 160 apiece.

Earlier, Healthcare had offered to acquire stake in the Indian firm at Rs 160 per share and also upped the ante by proposing to infuse Rs 40 billion through a preferential allotment of equity shares at a price not exceeding its offer share price.

Hero Enterprise Investment and the Burman family yesterday also announced extension of the validity of their improved joint binding offer to invest Rs 15 billion in Fortis till May 4.

The development followed the Fortis board forming an expert panel last week to evaluate binding offers and make the final recommendation by April 26.

On April 18, and Burman Family Office improved their binding offer with a proposal to invest Rs 15 billion directly at a valuation of Rs 161.6 per share, from the earlier Rs 12.5 billion. They had stated that their improved offer was valid for five working days.

The advisory committee constituted by the Fortis board to oversee evaluation process and function as an advisor to the board is headed by Deepak Kapoor, former chairman and CEO of Price Waterhouse Coopers, India.

The other members of the panel are Renuka Ramnath, former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture; and Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms & Managing Partner, Bhasin & Co.

Malaysia's Healthcare Bhd, Manipal Health Enterprises, Burmans and Munjals (jointly), Chinese firm Fosun Health Holdings and KKR-backed Radiant Life Care are in the race for buying Fortis.

The troubled healthcare chain had received binding offers from Manipal/TPG consortium, and Munjal and Burman family offices.

It received non-binding expression of interests from Malaysia's Healthcare Berhad, Chinese firm Fosun Health Holdings and KKR-backed Radiant Life Care.

The Manipal/TPG-led consortium had raised their offer for Fortis to Rs 155 per share by valuing the hospital business higher at Rs 60.6 billion from Rs 50 billion in its initial offer on March 27.

had also received an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from Fosun Health Holdings, an arm of Fosun International, with a proposal of primary infusion at a price up to Rs 156 per share up to a total investment of $350 million (over Rs 22.9 billion).

On the other hand, Radiant Life Care had offered to acquire at least 26 per cent stake in Fortis at Rs 126 per share, excluding its diagnostic business SRL.