Manipal-TPG extends validity of new Fortis Healthcare offer to June 6

New Delhi: combine has said it has extended the validity of its modified offer for Fortis Healthcare to June 6, 2018.

On May 17, Malaysian firm Berhard had extended the acceptance period of its enhanced revised proposal for Fortis to May 29.

In a letter to the directors of Ltd (FHL), combine said it understands that the is still in the process of considering the modified new offer.

"As you are aware, our modified new offer is valid till May 29, 2018 and in order to provide the with sufficient time to consider our modified new offer, we propose to extend the validity of our modified new offer...," the letter added.

The modified new offer shall remain valid and binding in its entirety until June 6, 2018, for acceptance by and for recommendation to the shareholders of FHL, combine said.

The offer shall stand automatically revoked and terminated if it is not accepted by the FHL Board or the company's shareholders within their acceptance period respectively, the letter said.

ALSO READ: Sebi probes insider trading violation at Fortis Healthcare

Earlier on May 14, had again sweetened its offer for Fortis at Rs 180 per share, thereby increasing the valuation of the healthcare company to Rs 94.03 billion.

The combine was the first to make a binding offer for the cash-strapped

"For purposes of the merger, a value of Rs 94.03 billion shall be attributed to FHL and a value of Rs 60.7 billion shall be attributed to MHEPL as had been originally determined by the independent valuers for the purpose of the transaction," Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd (MHEPL) had said in a letter presenting the revised offer.

It further said: "The preferential allotment shall be undertaken at a price of Rs 180 per share."



MHEPL claimed that its modified new offer "is significantly better than any other offer/bid FHL has received to date, including the Hero-Burman offer".

There were five suitors in the race for Fortis, including TPG-Manipal combine, and KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, which gave binding offers.

China's Fosun Healthcare did not make a binding bid for the company.

has extended its revised offer for Fortis until May 29 after which it shall lapse. It had increased its offer to directly invest in Fortis at Rs 175 per share on May 1. It had initially made a non-binding offer to invest in Fortis at Rs 160 per share.