Mapping the digital customer

With almost every brand seeking the digital route to the customer’s wallet, there is a rush to gain greater understanding of the way people access, purchase and engage online. Recent surveys by Adobe Digital Insights, SAP India and other agencies are throwing up some answers on what Indian customers want online. According to Adobe’s India Advertising Report 2017, more Indian consumers trust the ads that land up on their digital platforms than anywhere else in the world. They look forward to personalised branded messages and are comfortable if the brands they regularly ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?