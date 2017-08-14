Margin expansion key trigger for TVS Motor

After shedding over six per cent on Friday, the TVS Motor stock recouped about half the losses on Monday to close at Rs 553. The reaction on Friday was to the weak quarterly numbers reported by the company, especially on the margin front. Higher raw material costs, inferior product mix and GST-related compensation to dealers impacted the margins, which at 6.2 per cent fell 80 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. This is lower than analysts’ estimates which had projected it around the 7-7.5 per cent mark. While the company’s share of higher-margin ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?