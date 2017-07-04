Company
Business Standard

Margin fall highest for TCS in June quarter

The impact on Infosys, Wirpo and HCL Tech would be in the range of 60-90 basis points

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Among the top Indian IT majors, TCS is expected to bear the brunt of the rupee’s appreciation, wage increases and visa costs with its operating profit margins (earnings before interest and taxes or Ebit) falling the most on a sequential basis in the June 2017 quarter. While Rishi Jhunjhunwala of IIFL pegs the company’s Ebit margin compression at 260 basis points, Sandip Agarwal and Pranav Kshatriya of Edelweiss Securities believe the margins of India’s largest software exporter would fall by 150 basis points. In the case of TCS, more than 70 per cent of the ...

