Margin pressures ahead for Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp which posted better than expected December quarter performance could see higher margin pressures going ahead. The company posted operating profit margins of 16.95 per cent which was 130 basis points higher than the year-ago period. Lower raw material prices which are accounted for with a lag of a quarter and ongoing cost control measures helped the company keep overall expenses under control. The margins were lower than the September quarter number of 17.54 per cent. This was along expected lines given lower volumes as well as higher commodity costs. Among the reasons for an increase in costs is the transition to BSIV norms from April 1. The company indicated that the cost of the transition is about Rs 400-Rs 500 per vehicle.

The second pressure point is on the commodity costs front which have risen sharply. The company indicated that these will start to reflect partly in the March quarter and fully in the June quarter of 2017. Given the muted sales the company despite multiple cost hurdles has been circumspect about hiking prices at one go and is going in for smaller hikes. Price hikes have been in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 in January.

The key trigger off course would be demand which has been impacted severely due to demonetisation. Two-wheeler sales were down 15 per cent in the two months of November and December. Motorcycle sales were down 9 per cent in January. The Hero management indicated that sales are coming back and expect FY18 demand to grow in good single digits with growth contribution coming from both motorcycles and scooters.

The Hero MotoCorp stock, however, is up a per cent in trade after the company reported better than expected December quarter results. The company posted revenues of Rs 6,364 crore, 12.6 per cent lower than the year-ago quarter but higher than analyst estimates of about Rs 6,315 crore.

While the results beat estimates, the company sold about 12.8 per cent fewer two wheelers in the quarter given cash crunch on account of demonetisation and its higher rural exposure. The company sold 14.93 lakh units in the quarter as against 16.90 lakh units in December quarter of FY16.

The muted sales impacted the company’s operating and net profit. Operating profit fell 4.51 per cent to Rs 1,079 crore which again beat estimates that had pegged it around Rs 961crore. Despite the lower volumes and revenues, lower raw material costs and a 45 per cent jump in other income helped the company limit the net profit fall over the previous quarter to 2.52 per cent. Net profit at Rs 772 crore was higher than the Bloomberg estimates of Rs 711 crore.