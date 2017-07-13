Margin pressures dent TCS June quarter show

Tata Consultancy Services’ June quarter results were less-than-expected with operating profit (EBIT) margin and net profit hitting their eight-quarter lows at 23.4 per cent and Rs 5,950 crore, respectively. Revenue was down 0.2 per cent sequentially at Rs 29,584 crore. In constant currency terms, it grew 2 per cent, led by a healthy 3.5 per cent growth in volume, but impacted by a 1.5 per cent decline in realisations. Net profit was down 10 per cent sequentially and was lower than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 6,201 crore. TCS indicated that while realisations will ...