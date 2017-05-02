Marico Q4 net profit up 25.5% at Rs 170.91 cr

firm on Tuesday reported a 25.50 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 170.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017, on account of growth in domestic market.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 136.18 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, said in a filing.

Marico's consolidated net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,315.17 crore, up 2.24 per cent, as against Rs 1,286.33 crore for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Its total expenses were down 1.55 per cent to Rs 1,090.01 crore as against Rs 1,107.21 crore.

During the period, Marico's domestic sales were up 5.91 per cent to Rs 1,035.24 crore as against Rs 977.47 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

However, its international business in the fourth quarter was down 8.36 per cent to Rs 286.91 crore as against Rs 313.11 crore of FY16.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, reported net profit of Rs 810.97 crore on a consolidated basis, up 12.11 per cent, as against Rs 723.33 crore in 2015-16.

However, Marico's net sales for the fiscal was down 1.60 per cent to Rs 5,918.03 crore as against Rs 6,014.80 crore in 2015-16.

Shares of Ltd ended 1.30 per cent up at Rs 319 on