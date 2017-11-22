Marico sharpens focus on data

Transforming businesses by using digital and analytics is a priority for many organisations today. Marico is the latest to up the ante on the digital front.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company is leveraging data and big analytics to transform its demand forecasting system and ordering platform. Over the last few months, Marico has introduced innovations that have seen its demand forecast accuracy improve by 10 per cent to 78 per cent, the company says. Also, its new ordering platform has resulted in better execution of customer orders leading to improvement in distributor ...