Maruti follows Tata Motors, Honda; to raise car prices by up to 2% from Jan

Country's largest carmaker Suzuki India (MSI) plans to increase prices across its models by up to 2 per cent from January in order to partially offset the rise in input costs.



The company currently sells a range of models, from hatchback Alto 800 with price starting at Rs 2.45 lakh to crossover S-Cross priced at Rs 11.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).



When contacted, a company spokesperson told PTI that the company is revising prices as there has been a gradual increase in commodity prices over the past few months."We were absorbing the impact of small fluctuations till now. But with the gradual increase in commodity prices we will have to pass on the increase to the customers from January," the spokesperson said.When asked about the quantum of increase, the spokesperson said: "The prices would go up to 2 per cent across the product portfolio from next month."The quantum of price increase will vary based on the different models and fuel specifications.Various automakers such as Tata Motors, Ford, Kirloskar Motor, India, and have already announced price hikes from early next year.