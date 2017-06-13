Company
Tata Power eyes distribution franchisee for 80 towns in J&K
Business Standard

Maruti invades UV market, M&M seeks to regain 'domination'

Claim top spot with Brezza, which became the most sold domestic UV last year, toppling M&M's Bolero

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

The domestic utility vehicle (UV) segment, an age old turf of M&M, is seeing the rise of a new leader. Maruti Suzuki, perceived to be a small car maker for long, has managed to claim leadership position in this fast growing segment on the strength of Brezza, which emerged as the most sold domestic UV last year by replacing M&M's Bolero. Brezza remains on a waiting list even after more than a year of its launch. Maruti's cumulative sales of UVs to its dealers since November last year has been a few hundred units more than M&M, data from the Society of Indian Automobile ...

The domestic utility vehicle (UV) segment, an age old turf of M&M, is seeing the rise of a new leader. Maruti Suzuki, perceived to be a small car maker for long, has managed to claim leadership position in this fast growing segment on the strength of Brezza, which emerged as the most sold domestic UV last year by replacing M&M's Bolero. Brezza remains on a waiting list even after more than a year of its launch. Maruti's cumulative sales of UVs to its dealers since November last year has been a few hundred units more than M&M, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers show. The Suzuki controlled car maker sold 129,020 UVs in domestic market, almost 500 vehicles more than the 128,534 units sold by M&M. In four of the last seven months, Maruti sold more UVs in domestic market than M&M. UV is the fastest growing segment of the domestic passenger vehicle industry (which also includes cars and vans). It grew at 30 per cent in FY17 against the sub four and .
The domestic utility vehicle (UV) segment, an age old turf of M&M, is seeing the rise of a new leader. Maruti Suzuki, perceived to be a small car maker for long, has managed to claim leadership position in this fast growing segment on the strength of Brezza, which emerged as the most sold domestic UV last year by replacing M&M's Bolero. Brezza remains on a waiting list even after more than a year of its launch. Maruti's cumulative sales of UVs to its dealers since November last year has been a few hundred units more than M&M, data from the Society of Indian Automobile ...

