Maruti launches Ertiga limited edition in VXi, VDi variants in 3 colours

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday launched limited edition of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga, priced between Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The limited edition Ertiga would be available only in the VXi and VDi variants in three colours. It will have all-new body colour, alloy wheels, wooden finish interior and premium seat covers, the company said in a statement.
"The all-new features of Ertiga limited edition highlight the company's focus on building a customer connect through product differentiation while creating delight," MSI Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, R S Kalsi said.
The diesel variant of the vehicle is equipped with Suzuki's SHVS (Smart Hybrid) technology.
Launched in 2012, the company has sold over 3 lakh Ertiga MPVs till date. It is available in petrol, diesel (SHVS- Hybrid) and CNG fuel options.
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UTQCS3
