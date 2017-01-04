Maruti opens online booking for upcoming model Ignis

The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options

The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options

The country's largest carmaker, India (MSI), today opened online booking for its premium hatchback 'Ignis' that it plans to launch next week.



"India's largest passenger vehicle maker opens online booking for #IGNIS, the premium urban compact vehicle, for the millennials," the company said in a statement.



The model will be launched at an EDM concert on January 13, featuring Axwell, Swedish DJ, record producer and remixer, it added.



This is for the first time an option of online booking has been introduced through Nexa's exclusive website, MSI said.



The new model will be sold through the company's Nexa premium outlets. Customers can book the model with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.



The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options. It will also offer automatic gearshift option in both.



This will be the entry-level car for the premium Nexa chain, which also sells Baleno and S-Cross models of the company. At present, MSI has 197 Nexa outlets in close to 115 cities in India.



The Ignis will be produced at MSI's Gurugram (earlier known as Gurgaon) plant and is meant mainly for the domestic market.

Press Trust of India