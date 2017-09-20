Maruti's Arena will pamper mass buyers

After establishing Nexa as the dominant retail channel for selling premium vehicles, Maruti Suzuki is overhauling its distribution channel for mass market like Alto, WagonR and Swift. Showrooms for these models models will now operate under the brand Arena. The move to revamp its mass distribution network is driven by the need to give a signal to the mass buyer — who continues to drive volumes for the car maker — that she is as important to the company as the Nexa buyer. The company is hoping that a delightful consumer experience will help increase the ticket size ...