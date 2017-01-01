Maruti sales decline 1% at 1,17,908 units in Dec

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported 1 per cent decline in total sales at 1,17,908 units in December 2016 as against 1,19,149 units in the year-ago period.

The company's stood at 1,06,414 units, down 4.4 per cent from 1,11,333 units in December 2015, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR declined by 15.3 per cent to 31,527 units during the month under review as compared to 37234 units in December 2015, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major further said that sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Ritz, Dzire and Baleno declined by 8.6 per cent to 43,295 units last month as against 47,354 units in the year-ago period.

MSI also said sales of its compact sedan Dzire Tour declined by 29.2 per cent during the month under review at 2559 units. Sales of mid sized sedan Ciaz increased by 30.6 per cent to 3,711 units during the month.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza however surged 75.3 per cent to 16,072 units in December 2016 from 9,168 units in the corresponding month of 2015.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- declined by 17.1 per cent to 9,224 units in December 2016 as compared to 11,122 units in the same period of 2015.

However, exports during the month under review increased by 47.1 per cent to 11,494 units as compared to 7,816 units in December 2015, MSI said.