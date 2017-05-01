Maruti sells record 1.44 lakh cars in April, domestic volumes up 23%

Country’s biggest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, has started the new financial year on a strong footing with its domestic sales volume growing more than 23 per cent in April. The April domestic sales of 144,081 units also happen to be a new record for the car maker.

All segment of vehicles except vans posted strong double digit growth for Maruti. The mini segment (Alto and WagonR) grew by 22 per cent. The compact segment (Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire) surged over 39 per cent in volumes. Sale of utility vehicles grew more than 28 per cent last month. Along with exports, the total volumes last month grew 19.5 per cent to 151,215 vehicles. Export volumes declined 29 per cent to 6,723 vehicles in April.