Maruti Suzuki 2017 Dzire: Smooth transition

Powered by same engine the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire sets itself apart with refreshing design

The new third generation Dzire from Maruti Suzuki has been redesigned significantly and is much more contemporary in its looks than its predecessors. This sedan’s facade sports angular projector headlamps and chrome surrounded four-slat polygonal grille. An arched hood adds a touch of macho appeal. The headlamps also get LED daytime running lamps, or DRLs. The roof line and belt line gives the side profile a refreshing look. In the rear, a solid chrome bar accentuates the mid-section of the boot lid and LED tail lamps. The Dzire also gets eight dual-fin 15-inch alloys housed ...

Joshua David Luther