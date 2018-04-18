Maruti Suzuki attains leadership in UV segment with 27.53% market share

India on Wednesday said it has attained leadership position in sale of (UVs) in the domestic market in 2017-18, with over 27.5 per cent market share.

Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, the company's sale of reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6 per cent over sales of 195,741 units in the previous year, India said in a filing to BSE.

Senior said, "In recent years the company has systematically widened its utility vehicle portfolio."



Each of the offerings is distinctively placed and offers immense value to customers. The company's range of Vitara Brezza, 5-Cross and Ertiga revolve around best of design, technology and experience, he added.

"Sales of Vitara Brezza increased by 36.7 per cent in 2017-18, while it jumped by 44.4 per cent for S-Cross and 4.1 per cent for Ertiga," Kalsi said.

As on March 31, 2018, has 2,627 sales outlets.

