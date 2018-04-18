JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki attains leadership in UV segment with 27.53% market share

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday ended at Rs 9,122.65 per scrip on BSE, down 0.39 per cent from its previous close

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has attained leadership position in sale of utility vehicles (UVs) in the domestic market in 2017-18, with over 27.5 per cent market share.

Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, the company's sale of UVs reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6 per cent over sales of 195,741 units in the previous year, Maruti Suzuki India said in a filing to BSE.

Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Director Marketing & Sales R S Kalsi said, "In recent years the company has systematically widened its utility vehicle portfolio."

Each of the offerings is distinctively placed and offers immense value to customers. The company's UV range of Vitara Brezza, 5-Cross and Ertiga revolve around best of design, technology and experience, he added.

"Sales of Vitara Brezza increased by 36.7 per cent in 2017-18, while it jumped by 44.4 per cent for S-Cross and 4.1 per cent for Ertiga," Kalsi said.

As on March 31, 2018, Maruti Suzuki has 2,627 sales outlets.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday ended at Rs 9,122.65 per scrip on BSE, down 0.39 per cent from its previous close.
First Published: Wed, April 18 2018. 21:29 IST

