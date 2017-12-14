JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Walt Disney to gain cricket rights, hotstar acess in India with Fox deal
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive by up to 2 per cent from January

Earlier, Tata Motors had said that it will increase the prices of its entire passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 25,000

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India will increase the prices of its entire passenger vehicle range by up to two per cent from January, due to rising input costs.

"The company will go in for an upward price revision by up to 2 per cent due to rising input costs," a company official told IANS.

Earlier, Tata Motors had said that it will increase the prices of its entire passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 25,000, starting from January to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Another automobile manufacturer Ford India said that it will increase the prices of all its vehicles by up to 4 per cent from January 1, 2018.

 
First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements