Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive by up to 2 per cent from January

Automobile major India will increase the prices of its entire passenger vehicle range by up to two per cent from January, due to rising input costs.

"The company will go in for an upward price revision by up to 2 per cent due to rising input costs," a company official told IANS.

Earlier, Tata Motors had said that it will increase the prices of its entire passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 25,000, starting from January to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Another automobile manufacturer Ford India said that it will increase the prices of all its vehicles by up to 4 per cent from January 1, 2018.