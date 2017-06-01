Maruti Suzuki clocks 15% jump in May sales

Country’s largest carmaker Suzuki has reported a 15 per cent jump in domestic of (cars, utility vehicles and vans) in May. The company sold a total of 130,248 units in the domestic market against 113,162 units in same month last year.

Most segments of the products at reported strong growth. The utility vehicle segment jumped 66 per cent to 22,608 units while mini segment (Alto and WagonR) grew 18 per cent to 39,089 vehicles.

Compact segment, including Baleno, Ignis, Dzire saw an increase of ten per cent to 51,234 units. The company’s stock hit a new high of Rs 7,249 at the BSE early in the day.

Exports for the month declined 36 per cent to 6,286 units. Total (domestic and exports) grew 11.3 per cent to 136,962 units in May. The double-digit growth by Maruti, which has a market share of over 47 per cent, will help the industry post a decent growth.