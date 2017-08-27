Maruti Suzuki continues to lead PV market; 7 models in top 10 list

retained its hold on the domestic (PV) market in July as seven of its models featured in the top 10 selling brands.



According to the latest data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the top 10 best selling PVs, Maruti's Alto retained the top position in July with the sales of 26,009 units as against 19,844 units in the same month last year.



The company's premium hatchback Baleno was the second best selling model with 19,153 units as compared to 9,120 units in July last year.



Compact car Wagon R was third, selling 16,301 units. The vehicle stood at the same position in the year-ago period as well with 15,207 unit sales.



Vitara Brezza stood at fourth position with 15,243 units in July. It was at sixth position in July last year with sales of 10,232 units.



MSI's Swift stood at fifth position with 13,738 units. It was third in the same month of last with sales 13,934 units.



Rival Hyundai's hatchback Grand i10 stood at sixth position last month with 12,002 units. The company had sold 11,961 units of the vehicle in the same period last year.



Hyundai's premium hatchback Elite i20 stood at seventh position last month with sale of 11,390 units.



MSI's compact sedan Dzire stood at eighth position with sales of 11,187 units. Its hatchback Celario came ninth with 11,087 unit sales.



Hyundai's SUV Creta with 10,556 units was at tenth position.



MSI's Dzire Tour, Omni and Renault's Kwid failed to make it to the top 10 list. They had featured in the top 10 list in the same period last year.