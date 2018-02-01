Maruti Suzuki India January total sales rise 4.8% to 151,351 units

he country's largest car maker (MSI) today reported 4.8 per cent increase in total sales at 1,51,351 units in January compared to 1,44,396 units in the same month of 2017. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,40,600 units, up 5 per cent from 1,33,934 units in January 2017, MSI said in a statement. Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 12.2 per cent decline to 33,316 units during the month under review from 37,928 units in January 2017. The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 21.6 per cent to 67,868 units last month as against 55,817 units in the year-ago month. MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 22.5 per cent to 5,062 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 26.8 per cent to 20,693 units in January, from 16,313 units in the same month of 2017. Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- declined by 13.6 per cent to 12,250 units last month as against 14,179 units in the year-ago period. Exports in January were up 2.8 per cent to 10,751 units as compared with 10,462 units in the same month last year, MSI said.