Maruti Suzuki India launches revamped Celerio at Rs 4.15 lakh

Country's largest carmaker Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched a refreshed version of its hatchback priced between Rs 4.15 lakh and Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



Launched in 2014, with auto gear shift (AGS) technology, the car has already crossed three-lakh sales mark within a span of less than four years.



" has retained a healthy growth rate of over 19 per cent since launch. Based on customer feedback, we have continuously provided new features to to delight them," Senior Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said in a statement.



The new is the company's seventh model to meet new car safety norms ahead of its timelines. Other models that meet safety regulations include: S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, IGNIS and Dzire.



The model also comes with new interiors and external features.