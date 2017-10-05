Maruti Suzuki India launches revamped Celerio at Rs 4.15 lakh

-
Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched a refreshed version of its hatchback Celerio priced between Rs 4.15 lakh and Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Launched in 2014, with auto gear shift (AGS) technology, the car has already crossed three-lakh sales mark within a span of less than four years.
"Celerio has retained a healthy growth rate of over 19 per cent since launch. Based on customer feedback, we have continuously provided new features to Celerio to delight them," MSI Senior Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said in a statement.
The new Celerio is the company's seventh model to meet new car safety norms ahead of its timelines. Other models that meet safety regulations include: S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, IGNIS and Dzire.
The model also comes with new interiors and external features.