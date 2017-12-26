Maruti Suzuki on a cash ride, coffers expand by 28%

The coffers of the country’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, are growing at a quicker pace than its vehicle sales, thanks to a surge in profits. The Suzuki-promoted company has seen its cash reserves swell by a sharp 28 per cent over the past one year to Rs 30,500 crore and it continues to grow bigger.

The cash reserve has more than doubled over the past two years from Rs 13,000 crore. The domestic car sales volume of the company is also growing at 15 per cent. The current reserve of Rs 30,500 crore is significant as it is more than four times of Rs 7,337 crore earned in ...