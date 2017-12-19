Maruti Suzuki overtakes Hindustan Unilever in market cap race

It has been a high-speed ride this year for Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker. With an 80 per cent surge in its stock price, the Suzuki-promoted company has surpassed six in since January to become the fifth-most valued listed firm. On Tuesday, it overtook top FMCG company in market cap, just 11 days after it surpassed the country's largest bank,



Maruti Suzuki, which enjoys a market share of over 50 per cent in the world's fifth-largest car market, saw its stock price hit a new high of Rs 9,855 on Tuesday. It closed the day at Rs 9,804.50 (at the BSE), up 5.33 per cent from the previous close. A mere two per cent rise from here can take the scrip to a five-digit value of Rs 10,000.



The car maker had a of Rs 2,96,174 crore at the close of trading on Tuesday, Rs 4,468 crore higher than that of also happens to be the most-valued company in the country. Its is more than the combined of three leading auto in the country: (Rs 1,21,052 crore), M&M (Rs 96,627 crore) and (Rs 73,827 crore), totalling Rs 2,91,506 crore.has overtaken top firms like Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Coal India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and in in this calendar year. Four — Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, and — are ahead of Maruti. A mere nine per cent rally can take the car maker to fourth position and ahead of (if the stock remains unchanged). had a of Rs 3,22,499 crore.