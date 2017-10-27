Maruti Suzuki Q2 net up 3.4% at Rs 2,484 cr

Automaker Suzuki reported 3.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,484 crore for the quarter ending September as against Rs 2,401 crore in the same period a year ago.



Net sales rose 7 per cent to Rs 21,438 crore as against Rs 20,048.6 crore a year ago, Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.



The company said its net profit increased by only 3.4 per cent due to lower non operating income as the yields of investment were lower compared to last year.

Moreover, there was some impact of commodities and advertisement expenses along with an increase in effective tax rates, it added.

During July-September period, the company sold a total of 492,118 vehicles, including 34,717 in overseas markets, a growth of 17.6 per cent over the same period a year ago.

On Friday, at 1355 hours, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 1.5% higher at Rs 8,203.