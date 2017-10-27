Maruti Suzuki Q2 net up 3.4% at Rs 2,484 cr

-
Automaker Maruti Suzuki reported 3.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,484 crore for the quarter ending September as against Rs 2,401 crore in the same period a year ago.
