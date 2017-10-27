Maruti Suzuki Q2 net up 3% at Rs 2,484 cr

Automaker reported 3% rise in at Rs 2,484 crore for the quarter ending September as against Rs 2,401 crore in the same period a year ago.









Total from operations saw a 7% increase at Rs 21,768 crore as compared to Rs 20,323 crore last year.



On Friday, at 1355 hours, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 1.5% higher at Rs 8,203.



Net sales rise 22% to Rs 21,438 crore.