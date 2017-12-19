Maruti Suzuki's market share an aberration by global standards

There is an aberration in the Indian passenger vehicle (cars, vans and utility vehicles) market, the world's fifth biggest and one of the fastest growing. The largest player, Maruti Suzuki, not only sits on what is considered an abnormally high market share, compared to market leaders in other big markets. It also continues to expand on its market. Maruti is now at a market share of 50.4 per cent, up from 47.3 per cent last year.

Compare this with some other top markets and the leader there. In China, the world's biggest market, Volkswagen is the largest, with a ...