Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Skoda don the greasepaint

Over the past year and more, auto companies have focused big on experience, relying more on crafting an easy and memorable engagement rather than just on new launches and refurbished models to keep customers coming back for more. Maruti Suzuki has branded its showrooms under three labels: Nexa (premium), Arena (mid to budget) and True Value (used) and earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for Arena alone in the current fiscal year. Tata Motors has set aside Rs 2,500 crore for revamping and expanding its showrooms and Skoda is investing Rs 100 crore to do up its existing outlets. The aim is to create ...