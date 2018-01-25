Maruti Suzuki to showcase EV design Concept e-SURVIVOR at Auto Expo 2018

-
Passenger vehicle major Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that it will showcase an electric vehicle (EV) design -- Concept e-SURVIVOR -- at the upcoming Auto Expo.
The auto major described the "#Concept e-SURVIVOR", as "an innovative Concept Electric Vehicle (EV)", that reinforces its commitment to launch an electric vehicle in India in 2020.
"It is a design study model for a compact SUV that pays tribute to Suzuki's proud 4WD heritage," it said in a statement.
"At Auto Expo 2018, it symbolizes Maruti Suzuki's commitment to help develop the entire lifecycle of EVs in India including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries."
