Maruti Suzuki to showcase EV design Concept e-SURVIVOR at Auto Expo 2018

With Friday's 3% stock rally, Maruti emerged as the eighth most valued entity

Passenger vehicle on Wednesday said that it will showcase an (EV) design -- Concept e-SURVIVOR -- at the upcoming

The auto described the "#Concept e-SURVIVOR", as "an innovative Concept (EV)", that reinforces its commitment to launch an in in 2020.

"It is a design study model for a compact SUV that pays tribute to Suzuki's proud 4WD heritage," it said in a statement.

"At 2018, it symbolizes Maruti Suzuki's commitment to help develop the entire lifecycle of EVs in including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)