Maruti Suzuki to showcase EV design Concept e-SURVIVOR at Auto Expo 2018

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Passenger vehicle major Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that it will showcase an electric vehicle (EV) design -- Concept e-SURVIVOR -- at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The auto major described the "#Concept e-SURVIVOR", as "an innovative Concept Electric Vehicle (EV)", that reinforces its commitment to launch an electric vehicle in India in 2020.

"It is a design study model for a compact SUV that pays tribute to Suzuki's proud 4WD heritage," it said in a statement.

"At Auto Expo 2018, it symbolizes Maruti Suzuki's commitment to help develop the entire lifecycle of EVs in India including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 07:18 IST

