Maruti Suzuki to start 12 automated driving test centres in Delhi

In a bid to promote safe driving in the national capital, particularly ahead of festivities surrounding the New Year, India Limited (MSIL) announced plans to set up state-of-the-art centres across 12 locations in the city.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the Department of Transport, NCT of Delhi and MSIL, as per which the latter will set up centres comprising scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the Transport Department.

While will set up the centres and maintain them for three years, the Transport Department will conduct the tests and issue driving licenses to eligible applicants.

The test centers are equipped with video analytics technology, thus making it completely automated. Further, cameras would be set-up around the track and inside the car, thus making the testing process fool-proof, transparent and efficient.

The company will invest approximately Rs 15 crore. The centres will be set up in phases, and handed over to the Transport Department. The commissioning of the centres and their operation will be decided by the Transport Department.

The test centres will be equipped with advanced video analytic technology to check driving skills of the applicant. Currently, this assessment is done manually.

In the first phase, these test centres will be set up at Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka.