Maruti to unveil first EV e-SURVIVOR in a fortnight at Delhi Auto Expo

Maruti will showcase a concept electric compact SUV, e-SURVIVOR at the upcoming reiterating its plans to launch an electric vehicle in in 2020.



The concept will be part of part of the company's over 18 vehicle models on display in ARENA, NEXA and Motorsports zones at its pavilion spread over spread over 4,200 sq mt, Maruti (MSI) said in a statement.



"It (e-SURVIVOR) is a design study model for a compact SUV that pays tribute to Suzuki's proud 4WD heritage," it added.



The e-SURVIVOR symbolises Maruti Suzuki's commitment to help develop the entire life cycle of EVs in India, including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries, it added.



MSI has already stated that it planned to launch an electric vehicle in in 2020.



Among the other main attractions is a working model of next that promises to bring down emissions, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate electrification of powertrains in India, MSI added.



The company has already announced that it would also showcase ConceptFutureS -- a uniquely styled concept of a with distinct SUV like characters.



On the hybrid vehicles front, MSI said it will display a working model of the next generation Hybrid system (HEV) that currently powers Solio and Swift cars manufactured and sold in



The company will also launch the all new third-generation Swift at the which will be held from February 9-14.