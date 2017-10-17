JUST IN
MAS Financial Services to make stock market debut tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Non-banking financial company MAS Financial Services will make stock market debut tomorrow after having concluded its initial share sale offer last week.

The Rs 460-crore initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed 128 times from October 6-10.


The company had fixed the price band at Rs 456-459 per share for the IPO.

MAS Financial is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting its capital base to meet future requirements.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors managed the company's IPO.

The shares are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange and BSE.

First Published: Tue, October 17 2017. 14:16 IST

