Masayoshi Son confirms SoftBank is still in talks to back Flipkart

Masayoshi Son, the Chairman and CEO of the SoftBank Group, confirmed that the company was indeed in talks to invest directly in India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, after his plan to use as bait to invest in failed.

“We respect the decision of the founders and we are engaged with Flipkart,” Son said during the company’s Q1 earnings briefing that was held on Monday, without revealing any further details on the matter.

Sources had revealed to Business Standard last week that the SoftBank was indeed in talks to invest up to $2 billion in Despite backing out of the deal, talks between the Japanese investor and were still on. Son’s statement now confirms this.

Son’s persistence comes from the fact that he sees India as the next big emerging market that will rival the size of markets in China and the US in the next few decades. In e-commerce, he’s looking at as a way to take on global giant Amazon, just as he did with an investment in China’s some 17 odd years ago.

While SoftBank and Son had earlier pitted their hopes on taking on Amazon in Snapdeal, their hopes began to erode as soon as the US retailer overtook its Indian counterpart as India’s second largest e-commerce marketplace. Since then, SoftBank has completely written off its $900 million investment in and is now looking to start fresh.

Not all of the $2 billion SoftBank is planning to invest in will go towards helping the company fight off Amazon. About half the investment will be used to buy part of Investor Tiger Global’s stake in the company, while the rest will be ploughed into building a $2.5 billion investment war chest at the Indian firm.

The move will not only give SoftBank sizable shareholding in Flipkart, which in April raised $1.4 billion in funding at a valuation of $11.6 billion, it will also reduce Tiger’s prominence on the Indian company’s board. Currently, the US hedge fund calls the shots on running Flipkart, with Lee Fixel’s own close aide Kalyan Krishnamurthy in the position of CEO.

For Flipkart, an investment from a firm such as SoftBank is necessary as it can stay invested over a long period of time and mobilise massive funds to take on a rival such as Amazon. SoftBank, on the other hand, is looking for the next Alibaba, where it can turn $20 million into $50 billion, and while failed to do so it’s fast becoming clear that is the only real competition for Amazon in India.