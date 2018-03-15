Maserati unveils updated version of Ghibli at Rs 13.3 mn in India

-
ALSO READItalian carmaker Maserati rides on new SUV Levante to rev up sales in India Maserati rolls out new SUV Levante in India priced at Rs 14.5 million Cyber-physical future of manufacturing Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus India launch date hits grey market sellers hard Apple iPhone 8 launched, buyers to get 70% of price when selling it back to Jio
-
Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati on Thursday launched an updated version of its sedan Ghibli in India, with price starting at Rs 13.3 million (ex-showroom).
The three variants of the sedan are priced at Rs 13.3 million, Rs 13.8 million and Rs 14.2 million.
"The new Ghibli stands out for its bold design and progressive technology. And, since the Ghibli has proved to be really successful for Maserati over the years, the new upgraded version will further enable us to pursue its success story," Maserati India Head of Operations Bojan Jankulovski said in a statement.
The 2018 Ghibli is powered with a 3.0-litre V6 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.
The new version comes with various new features including electric power steering (EPS).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU