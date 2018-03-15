Maserati unveils updated version of Ghibli at Rs 13.3 mn in India

Italian luxury car manufacturer on Thursday launched an updated version of its sedan Ghibli in India, with price starting at Rs 13.3 million (ex-showroom).

The three variants of the sedan are priced at Rs 13.3 million, Rs 13.8 million and Rs 14.2 million.

"The new Ghibli stands out for its bold design and progressive technology. And, since the Ghibli has proved to be really successful for over the years, the new upgraded version will further enable us to pursue its success story," India Head of Operations Bojan Jankulovski said in a statement.

The 2018 Ghibli is powered with a 3.0-litre V6 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

The new version comes with various new features including electric power steering (EPS).