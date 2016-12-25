Mathura sari industry hit by demonetisation

-
The sari textile industry in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has been severely hit by demonetisation.
Factory owners have said that they seem to be left with no option but to close their factories as there is no cash flow in the market.
"The owners are waiting for 'Ache Din' as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said one factory director.
Factory owners believe that the government needs to come up with concrete solutions to end their sufferings.
"We are in dilemma about what we should do," said one worker.
