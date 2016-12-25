Mathura sari industry hit by demonetisation

The sari textile industry in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has been severely hit by demonetisation.

Factory owners have said that they seem to be left with no option but to close their factories as there is no flow in the market.

"The owners are waiting for 'Ache Din' as promised by Prime Minister Modi," said one factory director.

Factory owners believe that the needs to come up with concrete solutions to end their sufferings.

"We are in dilemma about what we should do," said one worker.