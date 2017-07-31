Max pulls out of merger, eyes inorganic route to expand life insurance biz

Analjit Singh-promoted Max group on Mondaysaid it would look at both organic and inorganic routes to grow its life insurance business. This follows Max group and calling off the proposed merger of their life insurance businesses that was announced in August last year.

Regulatory issues had plagued the merger plans of the life insurance businesses of Max and with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) objecting to the way the deal was structured.

The original plan was a three-way merger involving HDFC Life, Max Financial Services and Insurance. However, this was rejected on the ground that law does not allow the merging of an insurance company with a non-insurance company.

In a statement, the Max group said the exclusive agreement with HDFC Life, valid till July 31st, 2017, is not being renewed. “The prospective partners had evaluated several alternate structures over the last month. However, the inordinate time associated with finalisation and approval of these structures led to this decision,” the statement added.

has already announced listing plans before the year end. The call-off of the merger plans clears the deck for to formally initiate its initial public offering (IPO) plans.

The group’s life insurance business, “will continue on its path to aggressively invest in organic and inorganic growth levers,” the company said. Further, it will pursue acquisition opportunities as the insurance industry consolidates, the Max group said.

The Max group said the life insurance business reported consolidated revenues of Rs 12,971 crore and profit before tax of Rs 768 crore in FY 2016-17. Its asset under management was pegged at Rs 44,370 crore, as of 31 March, 2017.

Shares of Max Financial Services, the holding company of Insurance, were trading at Rs 608.95 on the BSE in the afternoon.