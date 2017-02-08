Mazumdar-Shaw denies differences at Infosys

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD of India's largest biotech firm Biocon and a board member at says the country's second largest software exporter had been transparent with its actions and had not seen a rift between the company founders, the board and its chief executive

"There is absolutely no problem between the board and founders or between the founders and Sikka and yet the media seems to be giving the impression that there is a huge rift and a friction," Shaw said in a telephonic interview. "There have been issues in the past about the severance package given to former CFO Rajiv Bansal, there were lot of concerns about other issues that reflected in the voting pattern where (some of) the founders abstained from voting. But all that happened about a year ago".

The founders of Infosys, who have moved away from running the organisation, and independent analysts have raised concerns over the compensation for Sikka, the package settlements for former CFO and General Counsel David Kennedy.

"Nandan Nilekani and Mrs Sudha Murty voted on everything even though the others abstained (on some resolutions). But that is one year old All those motions were carried forward because the majority of the shareholders voted in favour," said Shaw. "They did express their concerns like why have you given such a generous severance pay to Rajiv Bansal, or given such a generous remuneration to But we answered all those questions."

Another official, who did not want to be named, says Sikka's salary is linked to tough targets with a higher proportion of variable pay.

"If the targets are delivered clearly the CEO deserves to be paid. If they are not met it will be correspondingly lower and in the process the cash component has been brought in so this is far more inline with the investors expectations and far more inline with contemporary practice and that is why the investors overwhelmingly supported," the senior official, who did not want to be named.

But a former director T V has justified the questions raised by the founders saying the board has to listen to them and asked for more scrutiny on benefits of high salaries.

"They have to give a detailed answer as to why they have taken such and such decisions and what is the cost benefit. Founders and shareholders are perfectly justified in raising issues, and the board has to listen to them," Pai was quoted by PTI as saying.

"And if you look at how shareholders have suffered in the last five years compared to the salaries paid to the management now and what was paid to the management earlier, the high compensation paid to people is excessive," Pai said. '"And shareholders have not benefited from high salaries paid to people. The board should look at high salaries and look at what shareholders have got out of it."

Separately, there have been questions asked on the appointment of D N Prahlad and Dr Punita Kumar Sinha, head of an investment advisory company and wife of Union Minister Jayant Sinha, US scholar Jeffrey S Lehman and Roopa Kudva, managing director of Omidyar Network in India on the board of the company.

Prahlad, a former employee and a relative of founder N R Narayana Murthy, was recommended to the board by the founders, but a final decision to appoint him was taken by the board.

"The Board will not recruit somebody just based on the recommendation and we go into looking at the merits. The representative committees and I have personally interviewed Mr. Prahlad and we felt he is the right person to add value (to Infosys). It is very good selection process just like we did it with Punita," Shaw said.

Both Shaw and the official said that the company was focused on growth and maintain margins amid uncertain business environment.