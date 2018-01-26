Mazumdar-Shaw, Rajiv Lall appointed to US India Business Council board

CMD Mazumdar-Shaw, founder Rajiv Lall, Abbott and CEO and International Global are among those who have been appointed to the board of US- Council for 2018, according to the council. The board is comprised of industry leaders from the and In a statement, the said it will work to advance the US- strategic and economic relationship by advocating for policy changes that can unlock greater growth and investment opportunities for businesses in both nations in 2018. "We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic leaders to the board of USIBC," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice and head of International Affairs at the US Chamber. The other members appointed board of directors to include Thomas J. Donohue, and CEO, U.

S. Chamber of Commerce; Carlos Gutierrez, Chair, Albright Stonebridge Group; Samir Behl, for Europe, Africa, India, Amway; and Sanjay Govil, Chairman, Infinite Computer Solutions; among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)