Business Standard

Mazumdar-Shaw, Rajiv Lall appointed to US India Business Council board

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, IDFC Bank founder Rajiv Lall are among those who have been appointed to the board of USIBC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, IDFC Bank founder Rajiv Lall, Abbott Chairman and CEO Miles White and KPMG International Global Chairman William Thomas are among those who have been appointed to the board of US- India Business Council for 2018, according to the council. The board is comprised of industry leaders from the United States and India. In a statement, the USIBC said it will work to advance the US-India strategic and economic relationship by advocating for policy changes that can unlock greater growth and investment opportunities for businesses in both nations in 2018. "We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic leaders to the board of USIBC," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of International Affairs at the US Chamber. The other members appointed USIBC board of directors to include Thomas J. Donohue, President and CEO, U.

S. Chamber of Commerce; Carlos Gutierrez, Chair, Albright Stonebridge Group; Samir Behl, President for Europe, Africa, India, Amway; and Sanjay Govil, Chairman, Infinite Computer Solutions; among others.

First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 22:22 IST

