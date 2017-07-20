& Co agreed to acquire Plc’s food for $4.2 billion, adding French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot sauce to its line-up of spices and seasonings.

The brings a stable of well-known condiments to For Reckitt Benckiser, unloading the products continues an overhaul that began with an expansion into baby formula through the company’s of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co for $16.6 billion.

The transaction price equates to 20 times the division’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, “which feels to like a very high price for a US-oriented ambient food business,” James Edwardes Jones, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note. He expects the transaction to dilute RB’s earnings per share by about 1 per cent.

shares dropped 0.1 per cent in Tuesday before the announcement and have gained about 4 per cent this year. Reckitt Benckiser stock rose 2 per cent early Wednesday in London, extending its increase for the year to 16 per cent.

The comes as speculation swirls about the next round of consolidation in the packaged-food In February, Kraft Heinz Co was spurned in a blockbuster bid to take over Unilever, the British-Dutch maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Knorr soup. In the aftermath, Unilever was cited by analysts as a possible bidder for the Reckitt

Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, is also shaking up its portfolio. Under activist pressure to improve results, it’s considering selling its candy operations. Investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management this week set its sights on Procter & Gamble Co, the giant that competes with Unilever in personal care.

Led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rakesh Kapoor, Reckitt said it was looking to unload its food in April, when the Slough, England-based company described the division as “non-core.” With £411 million ($536 million) in sales last year, French’s Foods accounted for 4 per cent of Reckitt’s total revenue.

French’s and Frank’s RedHot will become McCormick’s second- and third-largest brands, respectively, CEO Lawrence E Kurzius said in a statement late Tuesday. McCormick’s pro forma 2017 annual net sales are expected to be approximately $5 billion, with significant margin growth, according to the statement.

In acquiring Reckitt’s food business, faced a large group of potential rivals. Bloomberg reported in May that the sale was expected to draw interest from Post Holdings Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. Other possible bidders included JM Smucker Co, Campbell Soup Co, Pinnacle Foods Inc and Ajinomoto Co, people familiar with the situation said at the time.

In addition to selling yellow mustard and hot sauce, the division makes ketchup, onion flavourings and other products. Hot sauce will continue to see robust growth, with opportunities for expansion, said. The company said it plans to expand the global presence of Frank’s RedHot and French’s products, whose sales are now concentrated in the US

dates to 1889, when founder Willoughby began selling flavours and extracts door to door. The company went after another in 2016, when it considered buying Premier Foods Plc. But the suitor walked away from takeover talks in April of that year, saying that Premier was demanding too high a price. McCormick’s Kurzius said at the time that Premier was just one of the company’s M&A ideas.

