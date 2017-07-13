McDonald's dispute: NCLT reinstates ousted MD Vikram Bakshi

After dozens of hearings and nearly four years of court drama, Vikram Bakshi, the ousted managing director of (CPRL), is set to regain his position.

The principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a quasi-judicial body overseeing company affairs, has reinstated him after issuing an order on Thursday against his 'illegal' removal. Bakshi's removal that took place in August 2013 was termed "illegal, unlawful, unjust and malicious" by the NCLT bench dealing with the case.



The NCLT bench comprising M M Kumar, the agency's president and S K Mohapatra- an NCLT member- had appointed former Supreme Court judge G S Singhvi as an administrator in the case to "break the impasse" on the board of directors. Singhvi was subsequently given an equal voting power in the matter.

Appointment of an administrator with voting power is crucial in the matter as the current board is represented by two members each from either party, McDonald's and Bakshi, and are at loggerheads. Reaching any conclusive decision is thus impossible under such a representation.

To re-elect Bakshi, the bench ordered a meeting under the supervision of the administrator and the board of CPRL has been barred from taking up any agenda item without the prior approval of Singhvi. The tribunal has also restrained McDonald's Corporation, controlling entity of McDonald's India, from "interfering with smooth functioning" of CPRL and its McDonald's outlets.

"We respect the decision of the NCLT. We are examining the judgment and exploring our legal options," McDonald's India said in an e-mail.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Bakshi is now preparing to approach the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) with the NCLT order. A legal proceeding is underway at the LCIA between the McDonald's and Bakshi as the US-based burger giant approached the top arbitration forum in October 2013.

While Bakshi was not available for comments, Tejas Karia, his counsel in the NCLT matter, welcomed the order.

This comes at a time when CPRL, which runs the franchise outlets for McDonald's in northern and eastern regions of India, is battling with operational malfunction and indecisiveness. Recently, it had to shut down nearly 80 per cent of its outlets in the major market of Delhi, its biggest. The order for closure came as it failed to renew the mandatory regulatory licences. While 154 outlets are operational in the two regions, issues in maintaining quality standards for food and servicing apart from struggling with a high attrition rate has mired growth prospects. According to sources, the firm's attrition rate runs as high as 25 per cent a year.

Since Bakshi's ouster in 2013, revenue growth plunged to 6 per cent during 2014-15, from 27 per cent during 2012-13 and expansion plans have been hit.

The other entity - Hardcastle Restaurants, run by Amit Jatiya - that operates in West India and South India is expanding its number of outlets by 30 units a year. According to Jatiya, it plans to invest Rs 700 crore in the next few years.