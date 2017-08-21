McDonald's may go off menu at all 169 outlets in North and East

Soon McDonald’s, the country’s largest burger chain, might shut down all its 169 outlets in North and East India. Soon McDonald’s, the country’s largest burger chain, might shut down all its 169 outlets in North and East India.

While, the decision has not been finalised, it seems inevitable with India terminating the franchise agreement for the fast-food outlets run by (CPRL), alleging breach of contract and payment default.

India, which had been fighting court battles with its franchise partner for the past four years, on Monday served the notice to the board — ending a 22-year run that began with the American chain opening its first outlet in India in 1996.

Tension between CPRL’s key partners, and India, was already simmering for the past few months with the closure of stores across Delhi. A Corporation spokesperson told Business Standard that “default in payment of royalties to India for nearly two years”, was the key reason behind the decision. Closure of nearly 80 per cent of outlets in Delhi in June also played a part.

“ had been notified about the breaches on its part to fulfil essential obligations in the franchise agreement and was provided with an opportunity to remedy those in the contract. But they failed to do so,” said Ron Christianson, Global Head of Corporate Relations, Foundational Markets at Corporation.

“We continue to remain committed in these markets and want to rebuild the brand. As a part of the process, it is also important to appoint franchise partner. We have just initiated the process. Finding the right franchise licensing partner will be critical for our future business,” he added.

Bakshi, responding via a text message, said, “The timing of this notice is hugely suspect because it comes on the morning of the first board meeting, scheduled by the administrator.”

The administrator — a former judge of the Supreme Court of India — was appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Bakshi said the termination was an open challenge to the judgment, which had directed the board to meet to discuss various issues.

CPRL, formed in 1995, through a 50:50 joint venture between India and Bakshi, along with Bakshi Holdings, currently employs 6,500 people directly. After Monday’s development, their future remain uncertain as termination of the franchise agreement effectively means end of the road for

Christianson said that would enforce legal and contractual rights and its priority would be to mitigate the impact on affected parties, including CPRL’s employees. “We understand that the action brings uncertainty for many and we will work to get some clarity as quickly as possible,” he said.

While, Bakshi (with Bakshi Holdings) and India hold an equal number of equity shares in CPRL, over the years has pumped in Rs 193 crore against non-convertible preference shares. In the past, the two parties remained unsuccessful to reach an agreement, when each offered the other buy out options. However, according to sources, to clear the mess and initiate its business with a fresh approach and a new partner, is considering writing off its investments in