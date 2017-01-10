McDonald's sells China biz for $2 bn to Citic, Carlyle

said on Monday that it would sell its businesses in mainland and Hong Kong for $2.08 billion to Citic, a state-owned conglomerate, and the Group, a private equity firm.

The deal gives and franchise rights for 20 years. and its investment arm, Capital, will have a controlling stake of 52 per cent, while will take 28 per cent. will retain the remaining fifth of the company.

“ and Hong Kong represent an enormous growth opportunity for McDonald’s,” Steve Easterbrook, chief executive, said in a news release. “This new partnership will combine one of the world’s most powerful brands and our unparalleled quality standards with partners who have an unmatched understanding of the local markets.”

Easterbrook, who took over in 2015 and set about turning the company around, has seen it regain its financial footing recently, although growth has slowed.

The turnaround plan announced involved making 95 per cent of its restaurants franchises, including more than 1,750 in and Hong Kong. operates and franchises more than 2,400 restaurants in mainland and more than 240 in Hong Kong.

opted for a franchise deal to save on investing and modernising stores itself, according to Ben Cavender, a senior analyst at Market Research, a consultancy based in Shanghai.

“At the end of the day they can make more money,” Cavender said before the announcement. “They can be more profitable if they are asset light and make money off franchise fees and leave the heavy lifting to somebody else.”

The consortium said it planned to focus on opening new restaurants in third- and fourth-tier cities. For Citic, the investment was seen as a way to tap into rising disposable incomes in China. Chang Zhenming, the chairman of Citic, said the deal was a “strategic opportunity for to invest in the expanding Chinese consumer sector.”

If moved into smaller cities, there could be opportunities for growth, said Joel Silverstein, president of the consultancy East West Hospitality Group.

“ definitely has much more developmental potential ahead of it compared to Yum,” Silverstein said ahead of the announcement, referring to the fast food group that owns and Pizza Hut. “ has gone into Tier 3 or 4 cities, where hasn’t expanded nearly to that extent yet.”

In the 1990s, Chinese consumers flocked to Western fast-food chains, drawn to them by their clean bathrooms and air-conditioning— a novelty in at that time. But since then, restaurants like and have struggled against increasing competition from a boom in quick-service Chinese restaurant chains and a shift toward healthier eating.

Yum split off its Chinese operations into a separate company in 2015, after falling sales and food safety issues. It has struggled to keep up with changing customer tastes and competition from both local and international players.

Still, there was concern about how could expand and retain customers. Chinese people are not “great burger eaters to the extent that they like fast food chicken,” Cavender at Market Research said.

© 2016 The New York Times News Service